Mitch Garver, with a slugging percentage of .367 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, July 30 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is batting .250 with six doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.

Garver has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

In 11.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Garver has driven home a run in 11 games this season (31.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 11 of 35 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 14 .239 AVG .267 .299 OBP .389 .423 SLG .444 7 XBH 4 3 HR 2 11 RBI 9 26/6 K/BB 11/9 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings