Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Padres - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mitch Garver, with a slugging percentage of .367 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, July 30 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is batting .250 with six doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.
- Garver has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- In 11.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Garver has driven home a run in 11 games this season (31.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 11 of 35 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|14
|.239
|AVG
|.267
|.299
|OBP
|.389
|.423
|SLG
|.444
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|9
|26/6
|K/BB
|11/9
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Padres have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.74).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 117 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Snell (7-8 with a 2.68 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 22nd of the season.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.68), 42nd in WHIP (1.272), and third in K/9 (11.6) among pitchers who qualify.
