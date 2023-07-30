Sunday's game between the San Diego Padres (51-54) and Texas Rangers (60-45) squaring off at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on July 30.

The probable starters are Blake Snell (7-8) for the Padres and Cody Bradford (2-1) for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: SDPA

Rangers vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Padres 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 2-4.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Texas and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.

The Rangers have come away with 17 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on Texas this season with a +165 moneyline set for this game.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (606 total, 5.8 per game).

Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.23 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Rangers Schedule