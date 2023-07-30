How to Watch the Rangers vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 30
The San Diego Padres versus Texas Rangers game on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Ha-Seong Kim and Nate Lowe.
Rangers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers have hit 144 homers this season, which ranks sixth in the league.
- Fueled by 385 extra-base hits, Texas ranks second in MLB with a .459 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rangers lead baseball with a .273 batting average.
- Texas leads MLB with 606 runs scored this season.
- The Rangers have the best on-base percentage (.342) in baseball this year.
- The Rangers rank 14th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.
- Texas strikes out 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.
- Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.23 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- Rangers pitchers have a 1.245 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers' Cody Bradford (2-1) will make his sixth start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Wednesday, when he threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits to the Houston Astros.
- In five starts this season, Bradford has not yet earned a quality start.
- Bradford has made four starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 3.4 frames when he pitches.
- In 11 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/24/2023
|Astros
|L 10-9
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Brandon Bielak
|7/25/2023
|Astros
|L 4-3
|Away
|Yerry Rodriguez
|J.P. France
|7/26/2023
|Astros
|W 13-5
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Framber Valdez
|7/28/2023
|Padres
|L 7-1
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Joe Musgrove
|7/29/2023
|Padres
|L 4-0
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Yu Darvish
|7/30/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Cody Bradford
|Blake Snell
|8/1/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Lance Lynn
|8/2/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Dylan Cease
|8/3/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Touki Toussaint
|8/4/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Jesús Luzardo
|8/5/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Edward Cabrera
