Player prop betting options for Juan Soto, Marcus Semien and others are available in the San Diego Padres-Texas Rangers matchup at PETCO Park on Sunday, starting at 4:10 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Padres Game Info

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

How to Watch on TV: SDPA

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Semien Stats

Semien has collected 120 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 64 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .275/.344/.450 so far this year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Astros Jul. 26 3-for-3 3 1 2 6 0 at Astros Jul. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Jul. 24 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 101 hits with 22 doubles, 25 home runs, 40 walks and 84 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .259/.331/.508 so far this season.

Garcia brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a home run and four RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 26 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 0 at Astros Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Blake Snell Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Snell Stats

The Padres will send Blake Snell (7-8) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Snell has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 21 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 30-year-old's 2.68 ERA ranks second, 1.272 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 11.6 K/9 ranks third.

Snell Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Pirates Jul. 25 6.0 2 1 1 4 5 at Blue Jays Jul. 20 5.0 5 1 1 4 7 at Phillies Jul. 15 5.0 3 0 0 7 3 vs. Mets Jul. 8 6.0 1 0 0 11 3 vs. Angels Jul. 3 5.0 7 0 0 7 4

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Soto Stats

Soto has 24 doubles, 20 home runs, 96 walks and 63 RBI (95 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He's slashing .265/.418/.500 on the year.

Soto hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 28 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 26 0-for-0 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

