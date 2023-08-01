Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers face Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field on Tuesday. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank seventh in MLB action with 144 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas is second in MLB with a .458 slugging percentage.

The Rangers lead MLB with a .272 batting average.

Texas has the most productive offense in MLB action, scoring 5.7 runs per game (609 total runs).

The Rangers are the top team in baseball this season with a .342 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 15th in the majors.

Texas' pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas' 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 8 WHIP in MLB (1.251).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (7-6) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.62 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

Heaney is trying to record his seventh quality start of the season in this matchup.

Heaney will try to prolong a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 innings per appearance).

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/25/2023 Astros L 4-3 Away Yerry Rodriguez J.P. France 7/26/2023 Astros W 13-5 Away Andrew Heaney Framber Valdez 7/28/2023 Padres L 7-1 Away Dane Dunning Joe Musgrove 7/29/2023 Padres L 4-0 Away Martín Pérez Yu Darvish 7/30/2023 Padres L 5-3 Away Cody Bradford Blake Snell 8/1/2023 White Sox - Home Andrew Heaney Jesse Scholtens 8/2/2023 White Sox - Home Andrew Heaney Dylan Cease 8/3/2023 White Sox - Home Max Scherzer Touki Toussaint 8/4/2023 Marlins - Home Martín Pérez Jesús Luzardo 8/5/2023 Marlins - Home Nathan Eovaldi Edward Cabrera 8/6/2023 Marlins - Home Jon Gray Sandy Alcantara

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.