On Tuesday, August 1 at 8:05 PM ET, the Texas Rangers (60-46) host the Chicago White Sox (43-64) at Globe Life Field. Andrew Heaney will get the call for the Rangers, while Jesse Scholtens will take the hill for the White Sox.

The Rangers are listed as -210 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the White Sox (+170). The contest's total has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Rangers vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (7-6, 4.62 ERA) vs Scholtens - CHW (1-3, 3.32 ERA)

Rangers vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 39 out of the 66 games, or 59.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have an 8-3 record (winning 72.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 67.7% chance to win.

The Rangers went 1-2 over the three games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have won in 23, or 33.8%, of the 68 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Adolis García 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (-105) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+140) Travis Jankowski 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+225) Josh Jung 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+125) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 5th 2nd

