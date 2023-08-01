The Texas Rangers (60-46) and Chicago White Sox (43-64) clash on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers will look to Andrew Heaney (7-6) versus the White Sox and Jesse Scholtens (1-3).

Rangers vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

The Rangers will hand the ball to Heaney (7-6) for his 21st start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Thursday.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.62 and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .244 in 20 games this season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Heaney has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

Andrew Heaney vs. White Sox

The White Sox rank 23rd in MLB with 446 runs scored this season. They have a .238 batting average this campaign with 119 home runs (19th in the league).

The left-hander has allowed the White Sox to go 5-for-21 with a double, two home runs and two RBI in 5 2/3 innings this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesse Scholtens

The White Sox will look to Scholtens (1-3) to open the game and make his third start this season.

The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw one scoreless inning against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up one hit.

In 16 appearances this season, he has a 3.32 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .260 against him.

Scholtens has pitched five or more innings in a game one time this season heading into this game.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in nine of his 16 outings this season.

Jesse Scholtens vs. Rangers

He will take the hill against a Rangers team that is batting .272 as a unit (first in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .458 (second in the league) with 144 total home runs (seventh in MLB action).

In two-thirds of an inning over one appearance against the Rangers this season, Scholtens has a 0 ERA and a 0 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .000.

