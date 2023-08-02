Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Nate Lowe -- batting .344 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on August 2 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas with an OBP of .380 this season while batting .285 with 62 walks and 69 runs scored.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 55th in the league in slugging.
- Lowe has recorded a hit in 81 of 106 games this year (76.4%), including 29 multi-hit games (27.4%).
- He has gone deep in 11.3% of his games in 2023 (12 of 106), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has driven home a run in 41 games this season (38.7%), including more than one RBI in 12.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 50 games this season, with multiple runs 15 times.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|52
|.301
|AVG
|.268
|.387
|OBP
|.373
|.510
|SLG
|.390
|24
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|3
|36
|RBI
|21
|52/28
|K/BB
|49/34
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 150 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 23rd of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 143 strikeouts through 119 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.15), 50th in WHIP (1.341), and seventh in K/9 (10.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
