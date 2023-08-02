As they prepare for a game against the Seattle Storm (6-19), the Dallas Wings (14-11) currently are monitoring two players on the injury report. The play-in game tips at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, August 2 at Climate Pledge Arena.

In their last time out, the Wings lost 104-91 to the Aces on Sunday.

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Wings vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSWX

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Wings Player Leaders

Satou Sabally leads her squad in rebounds per game (9.2), and also averages 17.6 points and 3.9 assists. At the other end, she posts 1.5 steals (seventh in the league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Natasha Howard puts up 17.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end, she puts up 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocked shots (10th in league).

Teaira McCowan is posting 12.9 points, 1.5 assists and 9.3 rebounds per contest.

Crystal Dangerfield is averaging 8.1 points, 3.3 assists and 3 rebounds per game.

Wings vs. Storm Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -6.5 166.5

