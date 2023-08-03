Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.176 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 2:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the White Sox.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .283 with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 16 walks.
- Duran has gotten a hit in 52 of 84 games this season (61.9%), including 25 multi-hit games (29.8%).
- In 13 games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.5%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Duran has driven in a run in 24 games this season (28.6%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this season (41.7%), including seven multi-run games (8.3%).
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|37
|.318
|AVG
|.248
|.369
|OBP
|.286
|.574
|SLG
|.386
|18
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|13
|45/12
|K/BB
|41/4
|1
|SB
|5
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
- Toussaint (1-3) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.50 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty tossed five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.50, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .182 against him.
