The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.512 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 129 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 2:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the White Sox.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas with an OBP of .383 this season while batting .287 with 63 walks and 70 runs scored.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 13th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging.

Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 76.6% of his games this year (82 of 107), with more than one hit 30 times (28.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 39.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 51 of 107 games this year, and more than once 15 times.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 52 .306 AVG .268 .393 OBP .373 .512 SLG .390 24 XBH 18 9 HR 3 37 RBI 21 53/29 K/BB 49/34 0 SB 0

