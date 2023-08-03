Max Scherzer takes the mound for the Texas Rangers on Thursday against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers are -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the White Sox (+140). The total is 9 runs for the game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rangers vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -165 +140 9 -105 -115 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Rangers have a record of 2-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 60.3% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (41-27).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, Texas has a 21-7 record (winning 75% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rangers' implied win probability is 62.3%.

Texas has played in 107 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-47-6).

The Rangers have put together an 8-2-0 record against the spread this season (covering 80% of the time).

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-20 26-26 27-16 35-29 44-34 18-11

