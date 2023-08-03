Thursday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (62-46) squaring off against the Chicago White Sox (43-66) at 2:05 PM (on August 3). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Rangers, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Rangers will give the ball to Max Scherzer (9-4, 4.01 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Touki Toussaint (1-3, 3.50 ERA).

Rangers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET

Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 2-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Rangers have won 41, or 60.3%, of the 68 games they've played as favorites this season.

Texas has entered five games this season favored by -250 or more and is 4-1 in those contests.

The Rangers have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas has scored the most runs (622) in baseball so far this year.

The Rangers' 4.17 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule