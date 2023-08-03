The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 2:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Travis Jankowski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is hitting .300 with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 25 walks.

Jankowski has picked up a hit in 64.4% of his 59 games this season, with more than one hit in 22.0% of them.

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

Jankowski has had at least one RBI in 27.1% of his games this season (16 of 59), with more than one RBI five times (8.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 21 of 59 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 26 .313 AVG .286 .412 OBP .362 .406 SLG .369 7 XBH 6 1 HR 0 17 RBI 7 10/15 K/BB 19/10 11 SB 4

White Sox Pitching Rankings