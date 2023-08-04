Arike Ogunbowale's Dallas Wings (15-11) and Kahleah Copper's Chicago Sky (10-15) take the court at College Park Center on Friday, August 4, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

In its last outing, Dallas picked up a 76-65 victory over Seattle. The Wings were led by Ogunbowale, who ended the game with 27 points, four assists and four steals, while Satou Sabally added 18 points, nine rebounds and three steals. With a final score of 104-85, Chicago defeated Phoenix the last time out. Copper led the team (24 PTS, 81.8 FG%).

Wings vs. Sky Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-450 to win)

Wings (-450 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sky (+333 to win)

Sky (+333 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-9.5)

Wings (-9.5) What's the over/under?: 163.5

163.5 When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ION

Wings Season Stats

The Wings have been led by their offense, as they rank third-best in the WNBA by scoring 85.8 points per game. They rank fifth in the league in points allowed (81.9 per contest).

When it comes to rebounding, things are clicking for Dallas, who is averaging 40.0 rebounds per game (best in WNBA) and allowing 31.9 rebounds per contest (best).

So far this season, the Wings rank fifth in the league in assists, putting up 19.6 per game.

Dallas is averaging 12.8 turnovers per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while forcing 13.6 turnovers per contest (fifth-ranked).

The Wings, who rank ninth in the league with 6.7 threes per game, are shooting just 30.1% from three-point land, which is worst in the WNBA.

So far this year, Dallas is ceding 7.5 treys per game (seventh-ranked in WNBA) and is allowing opposing teams to shoot 33.5% (sixth-ranked) from three-point land.

Wings Home/Away Splits

In the 2023 campaign, the Wings score 1.9 more points per home game on average than on the road (86.8 at home, 84.9 on the road), but are allowing 2.3 fewer points per home game compared to road games (80.7 at home, 83.0 on the road).

Dallas rebounds better at home than on the road (41.8 RPG at home, 38.5 on the road), and it holds its opponents to fewer boards in home games than in road games (29.3 at home, 34.1 on the road).

On average, the Wings collect more assists at home than they do on the road (20.2 at home, 19.1 on the road). During the 2023 WNBA season, Dallas is committing more turnovers in home games (14.4 per game) than away (11.5), and is forcing fewer turnovers at home (12.9 per game) compared to on the road (14.1).

In 2023 the Wings average 6.3 made three-pointers at home and 6.9 away, while shooting 29.1% from deep at home compared to 31.0% away.

In 2023 Dallas averages 7.5 three-pointers conceded both at home and away, conceding 32.0% shooting from deep at home compared to 34.9% away.

Wings Moneyline and ATS Records

The Wings have put together a 12-5 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 70.6% of those games).

The Wings have played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Against the spread, Dallas is 14-11-0 this year.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Wings have an implied win probability of 81.8%.

