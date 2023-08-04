Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Marlins - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Jung -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on August 4 at 8:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the White Sox.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is hitting .274 with 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 27 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 38th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
- Jung has gotten a hit in 76 of 106 games this year (71.7%), with at least two hits on 33 occasions (31.1%).
- He has homered in 18 games this year (17.0%), homering in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Jung has driven home a run in 36 games this year (34.0%), including more than one RBI in 17.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored in 45 games this season (42.5%), including multiple runs in 20 games.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|51
|.272
|AVG
|.276
|.344
|OBP
|.304
|.470
|SLG
|.502
|20
|XBH
|26
|10
|HR
|11
|34
|RBI
|30
|70/19
|K/BB
|63/8
|0
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Marlins will send Luzardo (8-5) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.38 ERA and 147 strikeouts through 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, the left-hander went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.38), 24th in WHIP (1.184), and 11th in K/9 (10.6).
