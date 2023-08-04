In the series opener on Friday, August 4, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (63-46) square off against Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (58-52). The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET at Globe Life Field.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Marlins +115 moneyline odds. The total is 8 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Rangers vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - TEX (6-9, 3.42 ERA) vs Jesus Luzardo - MIA (8-5, 3.38 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Rangers' matchup versus the Marlins but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Rangers (-135) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rangers to beat the Marlins with those odds, and the Rangers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $17.41.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Adolis García hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 42 out of the 69 games, or 60.9%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Rangers have a record of 32-20 (61.5%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and finished 3-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (45.3%) in those games.

This season, the Marlins have been victorious 13 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Rangers vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Josh Jung 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240) Leody Taveras - 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+250)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 5th 2nd Win AL West -105 - 2nd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.