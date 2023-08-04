Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Marlins on August 4, 2023
The Texas Rangers host the Miami Marlins at Globe Life Field on Friday at 8:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Marcus Semien, Luis Arraez and others in this contest.
Rangers vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Jordan Montgomery Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145)
Montgomery Stats
- The Rangers will send Jordan Montgomery (6-9) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.
- He has 12 quality starts in 21 chances this season.
- Montgomery will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.
- The 30-year-old's 3.42 ERA ranks 19th, 1.248 WHIP ranks 35th, and 8 K/9 ranks 45th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Montgomery Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 28
|6.0
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
|at Cubs
|Jul. 23
|6.0
|6
|7
|5
|4
|2
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 18
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|5
|2
|at White Sox
|Jul. 7
|4.1
|3
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 2
|6.2
|2
|1
|0
|6
|3
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 126 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 48 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He's slashing .279/.347/.460 on the year.
- Semien will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two home runs, three walks and five RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 3
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 2
|2-for-5
|3
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 1
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Padres
|Jul. 30
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Jul. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 22 doubles, 26 home runs, 43 walks and 86 RBI (105 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.
- He has a slash line of .261/.335/.509 on the season.
- Garcia heads into this game looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .273 with a double, two home runs, five walks and six RBI.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 2
|1-for-2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 1
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Padres
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Padres
|Jul. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 25 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 31 walks and 51 RBI (153 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .377/.423/.470 so far this season.
- Arraez has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .304 with a double and a walk.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 2
|1-for-6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 1
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 31
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has recorded 94 hits with 19 doubles, 26 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .242/.330/.491 slash line so far this season.
- Soler takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .220 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 2
|1-for-6
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 31
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
