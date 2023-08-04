The Texas Rangers host the Miami Marlins at Globe Life Field on Friday at 8:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Marcus Semien, Luis Arraez and others in this contest.

Rangers vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Montgomery Stats

The Rangers will send Jordan Montgomery (6-9) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

He has 12 quality starts in 21 chances this season.

Montgomery will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

The 30-year-old's 3.42 ERA ranks 19th, 1.248 WHIP ranks 35th, and 8 K/9 ranks 45th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs Jul. 28 6.0 5 3 3 3 4 at Cubs Jul. 23 6.0 6 7 5 4 2 vs. Marlins Jul. 18 6.0 6 1 1 5 2 at White Sox Jul. 7 4.1 3 1 1 5 1 vs. Yankees Jul. 2 6.2 2 1 0 6 3

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Semien Stats

Semien has 126 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 48 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .279/.347/.460 on the year.

Semien will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Aug. 3 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 2 2-for-5 3 1 2 5 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 1 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Padres Jul. 30 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 at Padres Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 22 doubles, 26 home runs, 43 walks and 86 RBI (105 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.

He has a slash line of .261/.335/.509 on the season.

Garcia heads into this game looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .273 with a double, two home runs, five walks and six RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 2 1-for-2 2 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 1 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Padres Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 25 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 31 walks and 51 RBI (153 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .377/.423/.470 so far this season.

Arraez has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .304 with a double and a walk.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 2 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 1 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 31 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has recorded 94 hits with 19 doubles, 26 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .242/.330/.491 slash line so far this season.

Soler takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .220 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 2 1-for-6 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

