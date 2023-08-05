The Texas Rangers, including Austin Hedges (.300 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage), battle starter George Soriano and the Miami Marlins at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: George Soriano

George Soriano TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +310)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Hedges? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges is hitting .179 with five doubles, a home run and 11 walks.

In 41.9% of his 62 games this season, Hedges has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

Hedges has driven in a run in 11 games this season (17.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 of 62 games (17.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 32 .000 AVG .179 .000 OBP .250 .000 SLG .238 0 XBH 3 0 HR 1 0 RBI 11 0/0 K/BB 19/9 0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings