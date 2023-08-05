Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Marlins - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ezequiel Duran -- .182 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Miami Marlins, with George Soriano on the mound, on August 5 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Marlins Starter: George Soriano
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .282 with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 16 walks.
- Duran has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 86 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- He has homered in 15.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Duran has had an RBI in 24 games this year (27.9%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (14.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 35 of 86 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|37
|.314
|AVG
|.248
|.364
|OBP
|.286
|.562
|SLG
|.386
|18
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|13
|46/12
|K/BB
|41/4
|1
|SB
|5
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.1 per game).
- Soriano will start for the Marlins, his first of the season.
- The 24-year-old righty has 11 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- Over his 11 appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .198 against him. He has a 1.98 ERA and averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
