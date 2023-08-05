Ezequiel Duran -- .182 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Miami Marlins, with George Soriano on the mound, on August 5 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: George Soriano

George Soriano TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .282 with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 16 walks.

Duran has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 86 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

He has homered in 15.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Duran has had an RBI in 24 games this year (27.9%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (14.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 35 of 86 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 37 .314 AVG .248 .364 OBP .286 .562 SLG .386 18 XBH 13 10 HR 3 25 RBI 13 46/12 K/BB 41/4 1 SB 5

Marlins Pitching Rankings