Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will try to get the better of George Soriano, the Miami Marlins' starter, on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB action with 154 total home runs.

Texas' .462 slugging percentage is second-best in baseball.

The Rangers' .273 batting average leads the majors.

Texas has the top offense in MLB action, scoring 5.8 runs per game (633 total runs).

The Texas Rangers lead the league with a .342 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 15th in MLB.

The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.

Texas has a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.232).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers are sending Jon Gray (6-5) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 108 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, July 25 against the Houston Astros, when he threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Gray has eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in a game 16 times this season entering this matchup.

In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 Padres L 5-3 Away Cody Bradford Blake Snell 8/1/2023 White Sox W 2-0 Home Andrew Heaney Jesse Scholtens 8/2/2023 White Sox W 11-1 Home Dane Dunning Dylan Cease 8/3/2023 White Sox W 5-3 Home Max Scherzer Touki Toussaint 8/4/2023 Marlins W 6-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Jesús Luzardo 8/5/2023 Marlins - Home Jon Gray George Soriano 8/6/2023 Marlins - Home Andrew Heaney Sandy Alcantara 8/7/2023 Athletics - Away Dane Dunning Ken Waldichuk 8/8/2023 Athletics - Away Max Scherzer Hogan Harris 8/9/2023 Athletics - Away Jordan Montgomery JP Sears 8/11/2023 Giants - Away Jon Gray Ross Stripling

