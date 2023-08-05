Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Marlins on August 5, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien, Luis Arraez and others are available when the Texas Rangers host the Miami Marlins at Globe Life Field on Saturday (at 4:05 PM ET).
Rangers vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Jon Gray Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)
Gray Stats
- The Rangers will hand the ball to Jon Gray (6-5) for his 20th start of the season.
- In 19 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.
- In 19 starts this season, Gray has lasted five or more innings 16 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.
- In 19 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Gray Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Astros
|Jul. 24
|5.0
|7
|6
|6
|6
|3
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 19
|4.1
|8
|0
|0
|4
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 14
|6.0
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 5
|6.0
|9
|4
|3
|2
|3
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 30
|6.0
|7
|5
|5
|4
|2
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 127 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 48 walks and 70 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a slash line of .279/.346/.461 so far this year.
- Semien has hit safely in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 3
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 2
|2-for-5
|3
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 1
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Padres
|Jul. 30
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 108 hits with 23 doubles, 28 home runs, 44 walks and 88 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a slash line of .266/.341/.530 so far this season.
- Garcia takes a nine-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .324 with a double, four home runs, four walks and eight RBI.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 4
|3-for-3
|2
|2
|2
|10
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 2
|1-for-2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 1
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Padres
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has recorded 154 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .376/.422/.468 slash line on the season.
- Arraez hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .348 with a double.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 2
|1-for-6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 1
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 31
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has put up 95 hits with 19 doubles, 26 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .242/.330/.489 so far this season.
- Soler has picked up at least one hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .214 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 2
|1-for-6
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 31
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
