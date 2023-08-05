Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Marlins - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Robbie Grossman and his .367 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (62 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Miami Marlins and George Soriano on August 5 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Marlins Starter: George Soriano
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is batting .224 with 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 30 walks.
- Grossman has picked up a hit in 43 of 76 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
- In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (9.2%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Grossman has driven home a run in 21 games this season (27.6%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 30 games this year (39.5%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|36
|.230
|AVG
|.220
|.300
|OBP
|.309
|.352
|SLG
|.379
|9
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|15
|35/14
|K/BB
|36/16
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.1 per game).
- Soriano makes his first start of the season for the Marlins.
- The 24-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 11 appearances so far.
- In 11 games this season, he has put up a 1.98 ERA and averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .198 against him.
