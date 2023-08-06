Corey Seager -- .297 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on August 6 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Marlins.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

  • Seager is batting .348 with 29 doubles, 18 home runs and 31 walks.
  • Seager has gotten a hit in 57 of 70 games this year (81.4%), including 27 multi-hit games (38.6%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 25.7% of his games in 2023 (18 of 70), and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Seager has driven in a run in 35 games this year (50.0%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (21.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
  • He has scored in 35 games this season, with multiple runs 15 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 27
.370 AVG .316
.437 OBP .368
.721 SLG .535
32 XBH 15
13 HR 5
39 RBI 25
30/21 K/BB 25/10
1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to allow 125 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 23rd of the season. He is 4-9 with a 4.27 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went eight scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.27), 29th in WHIP (1.214), and 54th in K/9 (7.4) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.