The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.133 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Marlins.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Ken Waldichuk

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .281 with 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 17 walks.

Duran has reached base via a hit in 54 games this season (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

He has gone deep in 15.9% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Duran has had at least one RBI in 28.4% of his games this year (25 of 88), with more than one RBI 12 times (13.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40.9% of his games this season (36 of 88), with two or more runs seven times (8.0%).

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 37 .310 AVG .248 .363 OBP .286 .570 SLG .386 19 XBH 13 11 HR 3 26 RBI 13 47/13 K/BB 41/4 1 SB 5

