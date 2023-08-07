On Monday, Leody Taveras (.359 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has 21 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .275.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 35th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage, and 70th in slugging.

Taveras has picked up a hit in 61 of 97 games this year, with multiple hits 27 times.

In 10 games this year, he has gone deep (10.3%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).

Taveras has driven home a run in 29 games this season (29.9%), including more than one RBI in 13.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

In 40.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (11.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 48 .273 AVG .277 .312 OBP .323 .466 SLG .412 18 XBH 16 8 HR 3 27 RBI 23 44/9 K/BB 37/13 6 SB 5

Athletics Pitching Rankings