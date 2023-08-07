The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe and his .528 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Marlins.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas with an OBP of .378 this season while batting .284 with 64 walks and 71 runs scored.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 19th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.

Lowe has gotten a hit in 84 of 111 games this season (75.7%), with more than one hit on 31 occasions (27.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 13 games this season (11.7%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 39.6% of his games this season, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 52 of 111 games this season, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 52 .298 AVG .268 .382 OBP .373 .511 SLG .390 27 XBH 18 10 HR 3 41 RBI 21 60/30 K/BB 49/34 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings