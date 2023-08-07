Rangers vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 7
Monday's contest between the Texas Rangers (66-46) and Oakland Athletics (32-80) squaring off at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET on August 7.
The probable pitchers are Dane Dunning (9-4) for the Rangers and Ken Waldichuk (2-7) for the Athletics.
Rangers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rangers 6, Athletics 5.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Athletics Player Props
|Rangers vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite six times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Rangers failed to cover.
- This season, the Rangers have won 45 out of the 72 games, or 62.5%, in which they've been favored.
- Texas has a record of 9-2 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -225 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas has scored the most runs (648) in baseball so far this year.
- The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.12).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 2
|White Sox
|W 11-1
|Dane Dunning vs Dylan Cease
|August 3
|White Sox
|W 5-3
|Max Scherzer vs Touki Toussaint
|August 4
|Marlins
|W 6-2
|Jordan Montgomery vs Jesús Luzardo
|August 5
|Marlins
|W 9-8
|Jon Gray vs George Soriano
|August 6
|Marlins
|W 6-0
|Andrew Heaney vs Sandy Alcantara
|August 7
|@ Athletics
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Ken Waldichuk
|August 8
|@ Athletics
|-
|Max Scherzer vs JP Sears
|August 9
|@ Athletics
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs JP Sears
|August 11
|@ Giants
|-
|Jon Gray vs Ross Stripling
|August 12
|@ Giants
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Alex Cobb
|August 13
|@ Giants
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Logan Webb
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.