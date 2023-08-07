Monday's contest between the Texas Rangers (66-46) and Oakland Athletics (32-80) squaring off at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET on August 7.

The probable pitchers are Dane Dunning (9-4) for the Rangers and Ken Waldichuk (2-7) for the Athletics.

Rangers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Rangers vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 6, Athletics 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite six times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Rangers failed to cover.

This season, the Rangers have won 45 out of the 72 games, or 62.5%, in which they've been favored.

Texas has a record of 9-2 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored the most runs (648) in baseball so far this year.

The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.12).

