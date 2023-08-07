The Texas Rangers will look to Marcus Semien for continued success at the plate when they square off against Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 161 total home runs.

Texas is second in baseball, slugging .465.

The Rangers have a league-leading .272 batting average.

Texas is the top-scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.8 runs per game (648 total).

The Rangers are the top team in baseball this season with a .342 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 15th in baseball.

Texas' pitching staff ranks 24th in the majors with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.233).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Dane Dunning tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rangers, his 17th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.22 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander went 7 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Dunning enters the game with eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Dunning will try to build upon a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.8 frames per outing).

He has had seven appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2023 White Sox W 11-1 Home Dane Dunning Dylan Cease 8/3/2023 White Sox W 5-3 Home Max Scherzer Touki Toussaint 8/4/2023 Marlins W 6-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Jesús Luzardo 8/5/2023 Marlins W 9-8 Home Jon Gray George Soriano 8/6/2023 Marlins W 6-0 Home Andrew Heaney Sandy Alcantara 8/7/2023 Athletics - Away Dane Dunning Ken Waldichuk 8/8/2023 Athletics - Away Max Scherzer JP Sears 8/9/2023 Athletics - Away Jordan Montgomery JP Sears 8/11/2023 Giants - Away Jon Gray Ross Stripling 8/12/2023 Giants - Away Andrew Heaney Alex Cobb 8/13/2023 Giants - Away Dane Dunning Logan Webb

