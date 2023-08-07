On Monday, August 7 at 9:40 PM ET, the Texas Rangers (66-46) visit the Oakland Athletics (32-80) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in the series opener. Dane Dunning will get the call for the Rangers, while Ken Waldichuk will take the hill for the Athletics.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -225, while the underdog Athletics have +185 odds to play spoiler. A 9-run total is set for this game.

Rangers vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (9-4, 3.22 ERA) vs Waldichuk - OAK (2-7, 6.52 ERA)

Rangers vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 45, or 62.5%, of the 72 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Rangers have a 9-2 record (winning 81.8% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Rangers won each of the six games they played as a moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Athletics have won in 32, or 29.1%, of the 110 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Athletics have a win-loss record of 7-34 when favored by +185 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Corey Seager 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+130) Adolis García 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+130) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 5th 2nd Win AL West -144 - 1st

