Marcus Semien and Esteury Ruiz are among the players with prop bets available when the Texas Rangers and the Oakland Athletics meet at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Monday (at 9:40 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rangers vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, August 7, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Dane Dunning Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Dunning Stats

Dane Dunning (9-4) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 17th start of the season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Dunning will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has made 24 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.22 ERA ranks ninth, 1.142 WHIP ranks 19th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 57th.

Dunning Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. White Sox Aug. 2 7.2 3 1 1 11 1 at Padres Jul. 28 5.0 5 3 3 4 3 vs. Dodgers Jul. 22 3.0 7 5 5 1 2 vs. Rays Jul. 17 7.0 5 2 2 4 1 at Nationals Jul. 9 5.2 7 4 4 4 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Dane Dunning's player props with BetMGM.

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Semien Stats

Semien has 29 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 50 walks and 71 RBI (130 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.

He's slashed .281/.350/.469 on the season.

Semien has hit safely in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .351 with two doubles, four home runs, six walks and 10 RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Aug. 6 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 1 vs. Marlins Aug. 5 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 3 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 2 2-for-5 3 1 2 5 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 110 hits with 23 doubles, 29 home runs, 46 walks and 89 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashed .266/.343/.533 so far this year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Aug. 6 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 5 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 4 3-for-3 2 2 2 10 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 2 1-for-2 2 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has 88 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen 44 bases.

He has a .258/.310/.328 slash line so far this year.

Ruiz hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with two RBI.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Aug. 6 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Aug. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Tigers Jul. 5 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 1 at Tigers Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Rooker Stats

Brent Rooker has 74 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 35 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .242/.331/.467 slash line so far this year.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Aug. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 5 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Esteury Ruiz, Brent Rooker or other Athletics players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.