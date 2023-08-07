Sam Huff is available when the Texas Rangers take on Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since August 2, when he went 3-for-5 with a double against the White Sox.

Sam Huff Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Sam Huff At The Plate

Huff is hitting .214 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Huff has picked up a hit in four games this season (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.

He has homered in one game this year.

Huff has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Sam Huff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 7 .364 AVG .118 .417 OBP .167 .455 SLG .294 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 2 3/1 K/BB 8/1 0 SB 0

