Adolis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .743 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on August 8 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Athletics.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia leads Texas in total hits (111) this season while batting .266 with 53 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.

Garcia has recorded a hit in 72 of 110 games this season (65.5%), including 26 multi-hit games (23.6%).

He has hit a home run in 25 games this season (22.7%), homering in 6.1% of his plate appearances.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 49 games this season (44.5%), with two or more RBI in 23 of those contests (20.9%).

In 51.8% of his games this year (57 of 110), he has scored, and in 22 of those games (20.0%) he has scored more than once.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 51 .299 AVG .232 .381 OBP .303 .636 SLG .424 32 XBH 21 20 HR 9 53 RBI 36 56/25 K/BB 64/22 2 SB 5

Athletics Pitching Rankings