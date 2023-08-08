Corey Seager -- with an on-base percentage of .357 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, on August 8 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Athletics.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is hitting .349 with 30 doubles, 18 home runs and 31 walks.

Seager has reached base via a hit in 58 games this year (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

In 25.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Seager has had at least one RBI in 49.3% of his games this year (35 of 71), with two or more RBI 15 times (21.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored at least once 36 times this year (50.7%), including 15 games with multiple runs (21.1%).

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 28 .370 AVG .319 .437 OBP .369 .721 SLG .538 32 XBH 16 13 HR 5 39 RBI 25 30/21 K/BB 26/10 1 SB 0

