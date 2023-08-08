Tuesday's game features the Texas Rangers (67-46) and the Oakland Athletics (32-81) facing off at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum (on August 8) at 9:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 victory for the Rangers.

The Rangers will look to Max Scherzer (10-4) versus the Athletics and JP Sears (2-8).

Rangers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite seven times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers are winless against the spread in their last two chances.

This season, the Rangers have won 46 out of the 73 games, or 63%, in which they've been favored.

Texas has a record of 6-1 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored the most runs (653) in baseball so far this year.

The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule