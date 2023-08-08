The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman and his .464 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Athletics.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is hitting .223 with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 32 walks.

Grossman has gotten at least one hit in 57.0% of his games this year (45 of 79), with at least two hits 11 times (13.9%).

He has homered in eight games this year (10.1%), homering in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Grossman has had an RBI in 22 games this season (27.8%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (12.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 32 of 79 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 37 .225 AVG .222 .297 OBP .314 .364 SLG .385 10 XBH 13 4 HR 4 23 RBI 15 39/15 K/BB 36/17 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings