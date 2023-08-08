The Dallas Wings (15-13) will look to Arike Ogunbowale (fourth in WNBA, 21.1 points per game) going up against A'ja Wilson (fifth in league, 20.4) and the Las Vegas Aces (24-3) on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at College Park Center. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, BSSWX, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

Wings vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: College Park Center

Key Stats for Wings vs. Aces

Dallas' 86.3 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 79.7 Las Vegas gives up to opponents.

This season, the Wings have a 10-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.7% from the field.

Dallas shoots 30.2% from three-point distance this season. That's 3.8 percentage points lower than Las Vegas has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (34.0%).

The Wings are 6-4 in games when the team hits more than 34.0% of their three-point attempts.

Las Vegas averages 34.4 rebounds per game, 5.0 boards per contest fewer than Dallas.

Wings Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Wings are scoring 90.5 points per game, 4.2 more than their season average (86.3).

Dallas has played worse defensively in its past 10 games, giving up 84.2 points per contest, 0.7 more points than its season average of 83.5.

The Wings are sinking 6.3 treys per game over their previous 10 games, which is 0.3 fewer three-pointers than their average for the season (6.6). That said, they sport a better three-point percentage over their previous 10 games (33.7%) compared to their season average from downtown (30.2%).

Wings Injuries