Wednesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (68-46) and Oakland Athletics (32-82) going head to head at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 3:37 PM ET on August 9.

The Rangers will call on Jordan Montgomery (7-9) against the Athletics and Austin Pruitt (2-6).

Rangers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 6, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 2-7-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have one win against the spread in their last three chances.

The Rangers have been favorites in 74 games this season and won 47 (63.5%) of those contests.

Texas is undefeated in three games this season when favored by -300 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

No team has scored more than the 659 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.

