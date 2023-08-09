Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics hit the field on Wednesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against Jordan Montgomery, who is projected to start for the Texas Rangers. First pitch will be at 3:37 PM ET.

The Rangers are listed as -300 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Athletics (+240). Texas is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Rangers vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -300 +240 8.5 -115 -105 -2.5 -110 -110

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a perfect record of 8-0.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

The Rangers are 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games. Texas' last three games have gone under the set point total, and the average total in that span was 8.3.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 63.5% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (47-27).

Texas has played three times as moneyline favorites with odds of -300 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 75% in this matchup.

Texas has had an over/under set by bookmakers 113 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 55 of those games (55-51-7).

The Rangers have collected a 9-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-20 28-26 30-16 38-29 47-34 21-11

