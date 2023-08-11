Corey Seager -- with a slugging percentage of .854 in his past 10 games, including six home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the San Francisco Giants, with Scott Alexander on the mound, on August 11 at 10:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Athletics.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

Scott Alexander TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is batting .353 with 31 doubles, 19 home runs and 31 walks.

Seager is batting .364 with three homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 59 of 72 games this season (81.9%) Seager has picked up a hit, and in 29 of those games he had more than one (40.3%).

He has gone deep in 26.4% of his games in 2023 (19 of 72), and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

Seager has picked up an RBI in 36 games this season (50.0%), with two or more RBI in 16 of them (22.2%).

In 51.4% of his games this year (37 of 72), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (20.8%) he has scored more than once.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 29 .370 AVG .331 .437 OBP .378 .721 SLG .573 32 XBH 18 13 HR 6 39 RBI 27 30/21 K/BB 27/10 1 SB 0

