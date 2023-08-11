The field is dwindling at the Western & Southern Open, with Hubert Hurkacz heading into a quarterfinal against Alexei Popyrin. Hurkacz has +2500 odds to win this tournament at Lindner Family Tennis Center.

Hurkacz at the 2023 Western & Southern Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: August 11-20

August 11-20 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Hurkacz's Next Match

Hurkacz will face Popyrin in the quarterfinals on Friday, August 18 at 1:00 PM ET, after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the previous round 6-3, 6-4.

Hubert Hurkacz Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +4000

Western & Southern Open odds to win: +2500

Hurkacz Stats

Hurkacz beat Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday in the Round of 16.

Hurkacz has won one of his 22 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 34-21.

On hard courts over the past year, Hurkacz has won one tournament, and his match record is 23-13.

Hurkacz, over the past 12 months, has played 55 matches across all court surfaces, and 30.7 games per match.

Hurkacz, in 36 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 28.9 games per match and won 52.7% of them.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Hurkacz has won 85.6% of his games on serve, and 17.9% on return.

Hurkacz has been victorious in 85.9% of his service games on hard courts and 19.0% of his return games over the past 12 months.

