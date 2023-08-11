Jon Gray takes the mound for the Texas Rangers on Friday against LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET at Oracle Park.

The Rangers are listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Giants (-105). The over/under for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -115 -105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Rangers have a record of 8-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rangers and their opponents are 2-7-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have a record of 1-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games. Texas' past four games have finished below the set point total, and the average over/under during that streak was 8.4.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have put together a 47-28 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 62.7% of those games).

Texas has gone 47-28 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (62.7% winning percentage).

The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this game.

Texas has played in 114 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-52-7).

The Rangers have covered 64.3% of their games this season, going 9-5-0 ATS.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-20 28-27 30-17 38-29 47-35 21-11

