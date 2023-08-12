Josh Smith Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Giants - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Josh Smith and his .440 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.
Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Josh Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .215 with six doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 42.9% of his 56 games this season, with multiple hits in 7.1% of them.
- He has hit a home run in four games this year (7.1%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 30.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.9%.
Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|26
|.169
|AVG
|.250
|.310
|OBP
|.360
|.254
|SLG
|.421
|3
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|3
|3
|RBI
|5
|20/9
|K/BB
|21/8
|0
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Giants have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.90).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (121 total, one per game).
- Cobb (6-3) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.30 ERA in 117 1/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty went 5 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.30), 50th in WHIP (1.330), and 40th in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
