Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Giants - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Marcus Semien and his .455 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (104 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the San Francisco Giants and Alex Cobb on August 12 at 9:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Giants.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Explore More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.462) thanks to 49 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 28th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.
- Semien has picked up a hit in 86 of 116 games this season, with multiple hits 39 times.
- In 15.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Semien has driven in a run in 50 games this year (43.1%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (13.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 68 times this season (58.6%), including 17 games with multiple runs (14.7%).
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|56
|.289
|AVG
|.271
|.357
|OBP
|.346
|.492
|SLG
|.432
|28
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|8
|33
|RBI
|39
|28/27
|K/BB
|43/26
|6
|SB
|4
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Giants have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.90).
- The Giants allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (121 total, one per game).
- Cobb (6-3) takes the mound for the Giants in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.30 ERA in 117 1/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 35-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 13th, 1.330 WHIP ranks 50th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
