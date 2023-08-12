The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver (.343 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver has eight doubles, eight home runs and 18 walks while batting .272.

Garver has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 45 games this year, with at least two hits in 22.2% of those games.

Looking at the 45 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (15.6%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Garver has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (35.6%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (11.1%).

He has scored in 35.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.7%.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 19 .270 AVG .274 .330 OBP .375 .483 SLG .484 9 XBH 7 5 HR 3 15 RBI 12 33/8 K/BB 16/10 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings