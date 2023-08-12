Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Giants - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Nate Lowe -- .205 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on August 12 at 9:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Giants.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas in OBP (.373) this season, fueled by 125 hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 59th in the league in slugging.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 86 of 115 games this season, with multiple hits 32 times.
- Looking at the 115 games he has played this season, he's homered in 14 of them (12.2%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39.1% of his games this year, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 53 games this season, with multiple runs 15 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|56
|.298
|AVG
|.261
|.382
|OBP
|.363
|.511
|SLG
|.396
|27
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|4
|41
|RBI
|22
|60/30
|K/BB
|52/35
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Giants have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (121 total, one per game).
- Cobb (6-3) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.30 ERA in 117 1/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.30), 50th in WHIP (1.330), and 40th in K/9 (8.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.