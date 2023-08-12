The San Francisco Giants hope to end their three-game losing run versus the Texas Rangers (69-47), on Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Alex Cobb (6-3) to the mound, while Andrew Heaney (9-6) will take the ball for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (6-3, 3.30 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (9-6, 4.14 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

Heaney looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 23rd of the season. He is 9-6 with a 4.14 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the lefty threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.14, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .236 batting average against him.

Heaney has registered seven quality starts this year.

Heaney will look to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.1 frames per outing.

He is trying to make his third straight appearance with no earned runs allowed.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb

The Giants will hand the ball to Cobb (6-3) for his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.30 and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .273 in 21 games this season.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

Cobb has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 21 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

The 35-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 13th, 1.330 WHIP ranks 50th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 40th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

