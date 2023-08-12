The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (.410 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is hitting .229 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 33 walks.

Grossman has picked up a hit in 58.0% of his 81 games this season, with more than one hit in 14.8% of those games.

He has gone deep in eight games this season (9.9%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Grossman has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (27.2%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (12.3%).

He has scored in 40.7% of his games this season (33 of 81), with two or more runs nine times (11.1%).

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 39 .225 AVG .232 .297 OBP .323 .364 SLG .401 10 XBH 15 4 HR 4 23 RBI 15 39/15 K/BB 37/18 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings