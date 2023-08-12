The 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind will have Si Woo Kim as part of the field in Memphis, Tennessee from August 10-12, up against the par-70, 7,243-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 at stake.

Looking to bet on Kim at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Si Woo Kim Insights

Kim has finished under par eight times and shot 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Kim has finished in the top five once in his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Kim has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five appearances. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score once.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 30 -5 279 1 20 3 4 $4.6M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

Kim has an average finishing position of 61st in his past six appearances at this event.

In his past six appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend four times.

This course is set up to play at 7,243 yards, 228 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at TPC Southwind have averaged a score of -2 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The courses that Kim has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,338 yards, while TPC Southwind will be at 7,243 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim was in the 23rd percentile on par 3s at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.19 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.98 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Wyndham Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 74th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.04).

Kim shot better than 90% of the golfers at the Wyndham Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.46.

Kim carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Kim recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.9).

Kim's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were more than the field average of 6.1.

At that most recent outing, Kim had a bogey or worse on six of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Kim ended the Wyndham Championship outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4) with eight on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Kim finished without one.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards Kim Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.