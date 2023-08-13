On Sunday, Corey Seager (.878 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Giants.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is hitting .350 with 31 doubles, 20 home runs and 32 walks.

Seager has picked up a hit in 81.1% of his 74 games this season, with more than one hit in 40.5% of those games.

In 27.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6% of his trips to the dish.

Seager has picked up an RBI in 50.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 23.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in nine contests.

He has scored at least once 38 times this year (51.4%), including 16 games with multiple runs (21.6%).

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 31 .370 AVG .326 .437 OBP .375 .721 SLG .576 32 XBH 19 13 HR 7 39 RBI 29 30/21 K/BB 28/11 1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings