Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Giants - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Sunday, Corey Seager (.878 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Giants.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is hitting .350 with 31 doubles, 20 home runs and 32 walks.
- Seager has picked up a hit in 81.1% of his 74 games this season, with more than one hit in 40.5% of those games.
- In 27.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6% of his trips to the dish.
- Seager has picked up an RBI in 50.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 23.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in nine contests.
- He has scored at least once 38 times this year (51.4%), including 16 games with multiple runs (21.6%).
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|31
|.370
|AVG
|.326
|.437
|OBP
|.375
|.721
|SLG
|.576
|32
|XBH
|19
|13
|HR
|7
|39
|RBI
|29
|30/21
|K/BB
|28/11
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.95).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 122 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Webb (9-9 with a 3.56 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 154 1/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Giants, his 25th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.56), 13th in WHIP (1.095), and 30th in K/9 (8.8).
